Three Rivers Avian Center released a young bald eagle at the Bluestone State Park Boat Launch area on Wednesday. The 3-year-old eagle was found near Greenville in Monroe County in October of 2022 with a broken right wing and lead toxicity.
Dr Sarah Stephenson of Good Shepherd Veterinary Hospital in Charleston surgically repaired the wing and treatments to remove the lead from the eagle’s body have been successful. Followers on the Three Rivers Avian Center Facebook page have named the bird “Monroe IV.”
He was released at Bluestone Lake to join other young bald eagles who are currently in the area. WV DNR Natural Police Officer J C Wheeler, who brought the eagle to Three Rivers Avian Center for care, was in attendance.
