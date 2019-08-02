Back to school event for NAS families, teachers

With the first day of school just around the corner, one local non-profit organization is doing its part to make sure teachers and students in need are ready to tackle the 2019-2020 school year.
To the Moon and Back, a substance-exposed child advocacy organization is hosting “The ABC’s of Back to School” Monday, August 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free to the public and will take place at Crab Orchard Baptist Church located at 1501 Robert C. Byrd Drive.
ABC’s is standing for “Avoiding Behavioral Crisis,” To the Moon and Back West Virginia Chapter President Cindy Chamberlin says.
The event is supposed to be helpful for both families of Neonatal abstinence Syndrome (NAS) children and teachers.
“For teachers, we will be doing a training on sensory in the classroom,” Chamberlin said.
Parents will be given helpful tips on how to advocate for their child in school.
“The first 50 people who register will get a backpack filled with a bunch of different activities to help with (sensory) calming and organizing,” Chamberlin said.
There will also be vendors, light refreshments and door prizes.
“There are very informative folks coming that can offer other resources for the school year,” Chamberlin added.
Chamberlin says she recently attended a conference where she was saddened by the staggering statistics for NAS babies in West Virginia.
“Almost 30 percent of kids born in West Virginia in the 4th quarter last year were impacted by drugs which is why we want to educate both teachers and families to transition back into school in a positive way,” she said.
“What I hear from my teacher friends is that they’re not being given the tools to address these issues and the families aren’t sure how to approach teachers without the kids being labeled and singled out,” she explained.
Chamberlin says that’s where her organization can help.
“Remember, there are no bad kids. They’re just a little bit different and if we support that different they can be like all other children,” she said.
To the Moon and Back is a Plymouth, Mass.-based nonprofit that is offering local children more support services as well as legislative advocacy for those without a voice. The West Virginia chapter is the second for the non-profit.
Anyone planning to attend is asked to register for the event. For more information or to register, visit To the Moon and Back on Facebook or at www.2themoonandback.org.