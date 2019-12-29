The Beckley Art Center (BAC), located at 600 Johnstown Rd., is now accepting submissions for their Member’s Exhibition, which will be the center’s first exhibit of 2020 and is exclusive to BAC members only.
According to Executive Director, Robby Moore, members may submit up to 5 pieces of artwork of any medium for inclusion in the exhibit.
This year’s theme is “Paint the Town Red,” meaning each piece of artwork must contain the theme’s color is some way.
“We had an exhibition with a similar theme a few years ago and we had a really good response to it,” Moore explained.
“This year, we made the theme red again and it’s very fitting because the gallery will open back up for the year on Valentine’s Day, the same day as the Member’s Exhibit’s reception.”
As always, the reception will be an opportunity for the community to meet the BAC’s artists and their families, while enjoying complimentary food and refreshments.
“We want to show as many of our member’s art as possible. We try to have an exhibition like this annually to showcase the great work that our artists do.”
Moore explained that although this is a Member’s exhibition, anyone who isn’t yet a member can enter a submission if they become a BAC member before doing so.
“Anyone can become a member. They just have to email us or stop by and fill out an application form. We encourage everyone to become members,” he said, adding that someone can become a member and submit a piece to the exhibition on the same day.
The BAC is accepting submissions for their Member’s Exhibit until January 25. Submissions can be sent to gallery@beckleyartcenter.com.
While the artwork does not have to be for sale, the gallery does encourage their artists to sell their pieces.
For more information email info@beckleyartcenter.com or call the art center at 304-253-9226.