The Beckley Art Center’s Academy of Creative Arts welcomes young actors of all levels of experience to join them for their upcoming Disney’s Frozen Jr. auditions being held on Saturday, Aug. 31.
This performance of Disney’s Frozen Jr. is being directed by Zachary Bolon and Becca McLaughlin.
According to the BAC’s Executive Director, Robert Moore, auditions will be split according to age groups, both of which are to be held at the Beckley Art Center, at 600 Johnstown Road in Beckley.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. students in grades six through 12 will have the opportunity to audition. There will be a $20 audition fee due at the auditions as well as a $30 participation fee due at the first rehearsal.
Immediately following the first round of auditions from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., girls in the second through the fifth grades will have their chance to audition for the role of Young Elsa and Young Anna. While there isn’t a fee for this portion of the auditions, a $50 participation fee will be due at the first rehearsal.
Those interested in auditioning can receive an information packet by contacting either Zach Bolon or Becca McLaughlin through email at zachbolon@beckleyartcenter.com or reerenberg@k12.wv.us, or by calling 304-250-8876.
Disney’s Frozen JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, who has provided all the necessary materials.
For more information about licensing, Frozen Jr. or other Disney shows, visit www.DisneyMusicals.com.
Gailyn Jackson