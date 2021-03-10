The Friends of Charity Auto Fair will return in July to the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, Hospice of Southern West Virginia Director of Public Relations Tyler Jordon announced Tuesday.
The show will feature hundreds of hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, motorcycles, tuners, and trucks from all decades, according to the website.
Arts and crafts vendors also set up shop, and concessions will be available.
Musical artists are a major part of the annual car show, from headliners to up-and-coming performers.
Jordon announced that country music star Josh Turner will headline the 2021 event, which will run July 9 and July 10.
Turner’s hits include “Long Black Train,” “Me and God” and “Your Man.” His latest project is “I Serve a Savior.” The performance debuted at No. 1 on Nielson’s Top Current Country Albums Chart and No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart and Top Christian albums Chart.
Turner performs Saturday, July 10.
Proceeds from the show will benefit Brian’s Safehouse and Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
Tickets for the concert are limited and may be purchased at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/hospiceofsouthernwv/491300#
Tickets are set as follows: Show Vehicle Registration, $20 per vehicle; Josh Turner Concert Ticket / Auto Fair Saturday Pass, $37; Josh Turner Concert Ticket, $32; Auto Fair Weekend Pass, $10; Auto Fair Friday Pass $5.
More information is available at wvautofair.com
The 2020 show was postponed due to Covid.