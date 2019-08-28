Auto Fair raises more than $62,000 for Hospice

The 15th Annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair (FOCAF), held July 12-13 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport, raised more than $62,000.
Proceeds from the event benefitted Hospice of Southern West Virginia, a nonprofit organization providing end-of-life care to terminally ill patients in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers and Wyoming counties.
The release said members from the FOCAF Steering Committee presented Hospice of Southern West Virginia with a check Monday evening at Pasquale’s Italian Restaurant in Beckley.
“Hospice of Southern West Virginia is proud to host this family-friendly event for our community,” said Hospice CEO Janett Green. “We were ecstatic with the turnout for this year’s Auto Fair.
"The weather was beautiful, which brought out hundreds of show cars and thousands of attendees to enjoy everything the fair had to offer.”
This year, the release said more than 500 show vehicles were registered and approximately 8,000 people attended the two-day event.
Green said the Auto Fair would not be possible without the help of dozens of volunteers and community leaders.
“We are grateful to the men and women who donate their time to volunteer on the FOCAF Steering Committee,” Green said. “There is a lot of work that goes into planning a large-scale event. Without their time, energy and kindness, we would not be able to host the Auto Fair.”
A date for next year’s fair will be announced in the coming weeks.
