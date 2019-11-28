Author sets new romance novel in Greenbrier Valley

There are many beautiful vacation spots in the Greenbrier Valley, with The Greenbrier resort and nearby Lewisburg high on many lists.
But what about the village of Christmas Pass?
Never heard of it?
No wonder.
Christmas Pass only exists in the pages of “Wrecking Christmas,” the first novel in Liza Jonathan’s Mountain Magic Christmas series.
The fictional, magical town is central to what Jonathan describes as a “sexy, paranormal romance,” set in her home state of West Virginia. While the author grew up in Fairmont, far from the Greenbrier Valley, she decided to nestle Christmas Pass in the vicinity of both Lewisburg and The Greenbrier, both of which figure into the novel’s plot lines.
Jonathan (a pen name) sees the book as not only an entertaining tale but also an opportunity to reveal a few of the positive traits of her homeland.
“Though the story, of course, is fictional, it was important to me to include real attractions in West Virginia,” she said in a press release about the novel. “I want people to understand the romance and the lore and the culture of the Appalachian states. And The Greenbrier seemed like the perfect place to start. Is there a more beautiful place at Christmastime?”
The story is a “modern-day holiday fantasy,” the author said.
While en route to The Greenbrier, the book’s heroine, Kathryn, skids off the side of Potts Mountain, an actual peak in Monroe County, right on the Greenbrier County border. As in any decent romance story, Kathryn is rescued by Hunter, owner of Holliday Hot Rods, a fictional design and collision repair shop in Lewisburg.
While trying to find their way out of a freak snowstorm, the two find themselves stranded in a fictional, magical town not included on any map — Christmas Pass.
“It’s a bit like Fantasy Island meets Brigadoon,” Jonathan said. “This funny little sugar-frosted mountain town populates itself around their every crazy wish and deepest desire. In it, I ask the question, what would happen if two very imperfect people ended up thrown together in a place that really did offer the perfect, idyllic Christmas?”
The couple does eventually end up at The Greenbrier for many scenes, Jonathan noted. She said The Greenbrier approved the book, which features sites on the 11,000-acre luxury resort’s property, as well as a few fictional spots.
In addition to ebooks through Amazon, Barnesandnoble.com, Walmart.com, Google Play, iBooks and Kobo, “Wrecking Christmas” is also available in paperback at A New Chapter bookstore in downtown Lewisburg and The Greenbrier Shoppes at the White Sulphur Springs resort.
Jonathan has already finished the book’s sequel, another steamy romance set in Lewisburg and titled “The Christmas We Knew,” planned for release in 2020. She said the third book in the Mountain Magic Christmas series will also boast a Lewisburg setting.
“The men of Holliday Hot Rods keep calling to me. What can I say,” Jonathan said.
She currently has two books available for purchase — “Wrecking Christmas” and “Haunted by You,” a paranormal romance set in Louisville, Kentucky. And she said she intends to set all of her books in places that can be found in the 13 Appalachian states.
“I grew up in Fairmont; I went to college in Wheeling, where I met my husband,” Jonathan said. “I lived in Tennessee and Kentucky for much of my adult life. And while I’ve had to move around a lot for work, I’ve never lost that sense of connection to mountain culture.
“I recently did DNA testing and was shocked to find out my ancestors had come to the area as early as the 1650s.
The idea of that really turned my head around and got me thinking — why can’t I be the one out there romancing the mountain states?
“It’s been great fun, so far.”
To find out more about the novelist’s work and VIP reader deals, visit www.lizajonathan.com.
