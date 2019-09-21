Greenbrier Valley Theatre will hold auditions Tuesday for the original production “The Greenbrier Ghost” by artistic director Cathey Sawyer.
All community actors, along with youths (ages 5 to 18) who are currently enrolled in GVT’s after-school program, are welcome to schedule an audition.
GVT advises individuals considering an audition to check their personal schedules to gauge whether they can make the large time commitment necessary for this production.
Auditions will be at GVT in Lewisburg between 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. All will be by appointment. For more information or to schedule an audition, visit www.gvtheatre.org.
