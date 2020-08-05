A Beckley attorney whose Main Street office was destroyed when a neighboring roof fell said on Wednesday that he wants the Code Enforcement Office to pay stricter attention to historic buildings that show crumbling brick and other outward signs of foundation damage.
Attorney Steve New's law office building was damaged on June 24 when the roof of an adjacent building, Walton Bonding, caved in because of a construction defect, according to city officials.
New suggested Wednesday that the building had showed signs of a problem prior to the collapse.
After purchasing his own building in 2011, New said he invested more than half a million dollars into renovations into his three story downtown property, adding a skylight, natural lighting and conference rooms.
In January, he welcomed law partner Amanda Taylor and added a new awning and window at New Taylor Law Offices. Six months later, he could not use the space.
"I am thankful that, for me and my staff, this did not happen in the daytime hours," he said. "There's a four-foot pile of bricks where my desk used to be.
"That wall came through a skylight, right onto my desk and chair, so, I'm thankful when I think of it from that standpoint.
"I'm not going to treat this like an accident, like a fire or a hurricane," he added. "Those are truly accidents.
"I think this was preventable," New charged. "I'd like to see Code Enforcement get more involved with those historic buildings downtown.
"There's an obligation to maintain your property, such that it doesn't injure or harm your neighbors, and that didn't happen, here," he continued.
He said he supported a plan by Ward 2 Councilman Robert Dunlap, a fellow attorney and developer, to focus on upkeep of older buildings downtown.
"There are a number of us who have been, for the past decade or two, trying to invest in downtown Beckley," said New, adding that the late Dan Bickey, Bickey's son Matt, and Dunlap are examples. "There's probably a lot of other people I'm not thinking of, but it's not fair to the rest of us who are sinking hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars in the old buildings or structures of downtown Beckley to not be protected by the city."
New said he is currently remodeling the old Learning Tree Building on N. Kanawha Street to set up apartments, training and a Theatre West Virginia (TWV) office.
"An event like this discourages me from wanting to do something like that," he emphasized.
New charged that Code Enforcement may sometimes focus too heavily on investors who are remodeling, while overlooking nearby dilapidated or dangerous buildings that could be a threat to investors.
"I'd like to see Code Enforcement more involved with (buildings like the Walton building) and less involved with people like myself, like the Bickeys or Rob Dunlap, who are investing hundreds of thousands of dollars to remodel.
"They will live on you," he alleged. "They will pimp out on you, nitpicking you to death about whether your remodel, that you're spending 3,4, $500,000 on that, is up to code.
"Yet, they see bricks falling off a structure that they know isn't occupied on the first two floors, and they don't even bother going in there to find out if there's water damage.
"Like I said, it's discouraging."
Chief Code Enforcement Officer Bob Cannon was not immediately available on Wednesday evening for comment.
A portion of Main Street has been closed since June 24, as engineers, city officials and insurance company representatives examined the damage. On Wednesday, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold reported, New and the owner of the Walton building informed the city that the two buildings would have to be demolished.
"They confirmed their buildings are coming all the way down," the mayor said. "Steve New has no plans to rebuild.
"Ms. Walton, on her building, said she wants to secure it with a fence and take a little time to decide exactly what action she wants to take, or which direction she wants to go in."
Empire Salvage Company is doing the demolition. Rappold said Empire has cleared a 10-day waiting period required by a state-issued permit.
"I think they're ready to go," Rappold said. "Getting the buildings down will be a two or three-week process."
Rappold said city attorney Bill File reported there is damage to a nearby JanCare building that appears it could be irreparable, but there had been no official determination of that on Wednesday.
Both Rappold and New reported that Empire Salvage is working at the site on Main Street, which remains closed.