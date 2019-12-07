A Beckley attorney and former state legislator is asking a Virginia-based company to repair damages that a Thursday blast reportedly caused to dozens of homes in Raleigh County.
A large blast occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Residents of Maxwell Hill in Beckley and one caller from Mercer County reported to The Register-Herald that they had been startled by the violent, sudden noise. Maxwell Hill residents said that their homes were damaged.
Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center dispatchers reported that the blast was the result of Appalachian Aggregates crews blasting a hillside at a rock quarry on Sand Branch Road.
According to Randolph McGraw, a Beckley attorney, dozens of residents have reported damage to their homes.
"I've had over 30 people call my office today," McGraw said on Friday. "They've got broken windows and cracked Sheetrock and ceilings, and most people I've spoken to live rather closely in proximity.
"They were closely located to that rock quarry," he reported. "But I just hung up with a guy that lived out at Grandview.
"He said it shook his house. It's amazing, how far-reaching this thing is."
Mary Peters of Maxwell Hill reported three blasts Thursday.
She said residents in her neighborhood have lived with the blasting since at least 2003.
Peters' husband, now 79, had a stroke in 2003, and Peters, now 71, stopped work to look after him.
"I used to work all the time, and I didn't get home, sometimes, 'til 6 or 7 in the evening," explained Peters, who has lived in her house for 44 years. "Now, every time there was a shot put off, I would hear it.
"I've never heard three in a row in the 16 years I've been sitting in this house."
Peters said, over the years, she had questioned neighbors about the blasts. Nobody knew what they were.
One neighbor said it was a mine. Another told her a gas company was depressurizing a line.
"We weren't ignoring it," she said. "We just didn't know what to do about it or how to find out the true matter of what was going on.
"We just lived with it. But as time wore on, it started to tear up our property."
She said a blast last winter had caused damage to an outbuilding and to the brick at the back of her house. She repaired both of those this past summer.
On Thursday, she said she heard a blast shortly after 4 p.m. Five minutes later, she said, there was another.
Shortly after the second blast, a "shot" rocked her home. She said she looked at her clock and saw 4:28 p.m.
"I mean, it just struck you plumb out of your chair," Peters explained. "The house was vibrating.
"The sound came right in through my house like a gun had gone off. It scared us."
Peters went out to check her property.
"I went out and was looking, and I seen all these cracks on the outside (of the house)," she said.
The blast knocked a rafter out of her two-car garage, which sits beneath an upstairs apartment, Peters said.
"My wall is leaning right now," she reported.
Peters said she learned from her neighbor, Jim O'Dell, that Appalachian Aggregate was making the blasts. O'Dell told The Register-Herald that his ceiling was damaged by the Thursday blast.
Another of Peters' neighbors, Linda Martin, told The Register-Herald that the blast had cracked two of her windows.
Peters said she spoke with McGraw on Friday and learned that other property owners had sustained damage. She said she wants the company that is blasting to be a good citizen and help repair damage.
"I just want to have my garage, to keep my vehicles in," she said. "I'm not a person that wants a whole lot for nothing, for no reason.
"I've worked hard my whole life. I don't believe in ripping nobody off. I'd just like to have my property the way it was before this happened."
McGraw, who travels frequently, lives on Dry Hill Road and said he knew about the blast before he had gotten a single call from a property owner.
He had heard it.
"I happened to be sitting here at my house with a gentleman from my office who is a Vietnam War veteran," McGraw said. "It rattled the walls, and my dog was sleeping, and he just jumped up and was scared.
"My friend said, 'I haven't felt anything like that since I was in Vietnam and they were bombing.'
"I can't tell you exactly what's going on," McGraw said, "but whatever it is, it just needs to be looked into, and that's what we're going to do."
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Division of Mining and Reclamation regulates surface blasting.
McGraw, a former state legislator, said he was in office around the turn of the century, when state lawmakers relaxed laws about blasting. He said the state dropped a law requiring companies to notify neighbors within a three-mile radius of the blast and also allowed companies to use more power in the blast.
"I felt like that was the wrong thing to do at the time, and I'm fearful now we're seeing those fears realized," he said Friday. "It can't be right when you start damaging your neighbors' property.
"You've got to be responsible for that," he said. "You've got to rethink what you're doing, and my guess is, at this point, they're getting a little overzealous, and they're setting off too big of charges to kind of speed up the process.
"I'm just guessing, at this point, but that certainly looks like what's going on," McGraw said. "It's particularly more burdensome to people who are on fixed incomes."
McGraw said he is representing neighbors who want more information about the blasting that damaged their homes.
Appalachian Aggregate representatives were not immediately available on Friday afternoon for comment. The Register-Herald called the number listed on the company website several times and left a message with the accounts payable department to request comment for this article.