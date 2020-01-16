Beckley city attorney Bill File is working on a zoning ordinance that, if passed, would allow medical marijuana businesses to operate in city limits, File told Beckley Common Council during the regular Tuesday meeting.
File is still developing the ordinance but will follow one that was passed in Charleston, which is a zoning ordinance.
The city attorney said the ordinance he is drafting aims to amend the city’s zoning ordinance to accommodate medical cannabis growers, processors and dispensers.
“It’s going to go before the (Beckley) Planning Commission to request some rezoning in certain of the zones,” said File. “We need to have the ability to have the medical dispensary and the medical cannabis processing facility and growing facility in some zones.
“They’re not going to be available in every zone,” he said.
File said only B-1, zoned as a neighborhood highway business district, B-2 (general business district) and the manufacturing zones will be permitted to host medical cannabis facilities.
Downtown Beckley (zoned B-3, or Courthouse Square) will be excluded, he said.
“The uptown, it’s the ‘University Square,’” noted File. “I’m not sure that there are proper facilities uptown for these types of businesses.”
File said the ordinance proposal is only in the idea stage right now.
File said the city ordinance he is drafting will be presented at the next City Planning Commission meeting in February. A public hearing will be held before the Planning Commission to determine which wards would participate and what would be permitted in each ward.
The Planning Commission will then make a recommendation to Council, and Council must host two readings and a public hearing prior to voting on the Council’s recommendation.
According to File, extra patrol from city police officers will not likely be necessary in the buildings of medical cannabis businesses. Under state code, all medical cannabis must be grown inside a facility.
File said that the city’s aim in regulating the businesses is to provide medical relief to those who need cannabis, such as those suffering from the fatal and debilitating Lou Gehrig’s disease (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS) and to follow the lead of state lawmakers, who have established that certain patients may obtain cannabis for medicinal purposes.
The medical cannabis industry is heavily regulated, he emphasized, and will require a card and physician involvement for a patient to get medical cannabis, which will be only in vapor, oil or topical cream form.
In addition, the amount that patients may purchase is limited monthly.
File said there are still many questions as the medical cannabis industry unfolds across the state.
“Nobody knows what the demand is going to be for this,” he said. “But the city is certainly going to be regulating it in conjunction with the state code.
“It’s going to evolve. I think there will be changes, down the road, as these businesses begin to evolve.
“It won’t surprise me if there aren’t changes in the law later on, (but) the outline they’ve given us right now is certainly something we can work with.”
Dispensaries must pay a 10 percent privilege tax, under state code, and may not tax consumers a sales tax. File said that, while the aim of the city is not to tax companies to make money, state code does allow for some municipal taxes of businesses, including the medical cannabis industry businesses.
“I’d be hard-pressed to tell you what can and cannot be taxed,” File added. “I think there will be the ability for some revenue to be generated by the city in these procedures.”
Raleigh Commission accepted the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act on Tuesday and is now fielding offers from out-of-state and West Virginia companies that are hoping to locate to Raleigh.
Appalachian Cannabis Company of Cross Lanes is set to move into the Bojangles building on Harper Road, county officials reported Tuesday.
“It’s a hot topic,” said Mayor Rob Rappold during the Tuesday Council meeting. “It’s something we probably need to look at.”
File emphasized to Beckleyans that the medical cannabis cannot be smoked.
In other actions:
l Council passed on second reading the ordinance for the City of Beckley to submit a Policemen’s Pension and Relief Fund Board of Trustees proposal for a Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP). The state board approved an identical plan for city firefighters in September which will help the city retain firefighters and put a net gain of $2 million into the city’s retirement funds. Treasurer Bille Trump crafted both DROPs, which allow city workers to defer retirement.
l Council approved a plan that will allow the city to lease the Raleigh Playhouse and Theater for $3,000 a month from Bickey Companies and to hire Shane Pierce to manage the Raleigh for the city under the auspices of Parks and Recreation, which is overseen by Leslie Baker. The lease will be paid up front for one year ($30,000) to prevent the Council in May from having to pass the same motion.
l Council approved a resolution that will allow Rappold to commission artist Jamie Lester to create the “Cardinal Rising,” also called “Cardinal Ascending,” statue for The Plaza, for up to $180,000. The 12-foot version is $162,000 and will take six months to create, Councilman Tim Berry said.
l Council passed a resolution of approval for the City of Beckley to receive a $15,000 grant from West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services to pay for a PRO officer at Woodrow Wilson High School.
l Council passed a resolution of approval for the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Plan Promulgation statement.
l Under old business, Chief Zoning Officer Bob Cannon told Ward II Councilwoman Ann Worley that he would look into complaints about a Woodlawn property that is allegedly not meeting city code. Worley said the building has worsened over time.
l Worley announced that Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events and local attorney Gavin Ward won first place in the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals Communication Awards for posters. Winning entries included posters for the Rhododendron Festival and a pageant brochure by Taylor Stewart.
l Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher announced the recent death of Jerry Godfrey, who for years portrayed Gen. Alfred Beckley for city events and in parades. He also helped build floats for the Raleigh Historical Society and Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution.
l Rappold reported that city grant coordinator Angela King is developing a plan suggested by Ward IV Councilman Kevin Price to seek funding from the Community Block Development Grants to update downtown buildings for entrepreneurs to operate from them.
“This could be the beginning of Uptown coming back,” said Price.
l Councilwoman Janine Bullock introduced Rev. James Hagwood, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church and a Realtor with Old Colony Realty. When Hagwood stood to greet the room, the mayor quipped, “If it’s a sermon, keep it short.”