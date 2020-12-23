CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with southern West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Scheduled dates include:
Jan. 6: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – McDowell County Library, 90 Howard St., Welch
Jan. 13: 11 a.m. to noon – Pineville Public Library, 155 Park St., Pineville
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Kyle Lovern at 304-993-9106.