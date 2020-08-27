CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with southern West Virginia residents in September to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
Sept. 2: 11 a.m. to noon – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
Sept. 25: 11 a.m. to noon – Greenbrier County Courthouse, 912 N. Court St., Lewisburg
Sept. 29: 11 a.m. to noon – Summers County Courthouse, 120 Ballengee St., Hinton
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Arvon at 304-590-6462.