charleston — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with southern West Virginia residents in May to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said.
“Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Kyle Lovern, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
Monday, May 3: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
Tuesday, May 4: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Kirk’s Restaurant, 130 Hinton Bypass, Hinton
Wednesday, May 5: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Chamber of the Two Virginias, 619 Bland St., Bluefield
Monday, May 10: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel
Wednesday, May 12: Noon to 1 p.m. – The Bridge Cafe, 32 Main St., Meadow Bridge
Thursday, May 13: Noon to 1 p.m. – Alfredo’s Pizza, 1100 Main St., Rainelle
Thursday, May 13: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Bradshaw Town Hall, Buchannon Avenue, Bradshaw
Monday, May 17: Noon to 1 p.m. – Wendy’s, 200 Main St., Oak Hill
Tuesday, May 18: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – White Sulphur Springs City Hall, 589 Main St. West, White Sulphur Springs
Thursday, May 20: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Richwood City Hall, 6 White Ave., Richwood
Monday, May 24: 11 a.m. to noon – Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall, 31 Crossroads Mall, Mount Hope
Tuesday, May 25: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Oceana Public Library, 1519 Cook Parkway, Oceana