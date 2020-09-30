charleston — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced a representative from his office will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in October to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
Oct. 6: 11 a.m. to noon – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
Oct. 8: 11 a.m. to noon – Monroe County Courthouse, 350 S. Main St., Union
Oct. 13: 11 a.m. to noon – Nicholas County Courthouse, 700 Main St., Summersville
Oct. 16: 11 a.m. to noon – Raleigh County Courthouse, 215 Main St., Beckley
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.