charleston — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in February to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any questions.
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events listed below:
Feb. 6: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
Feb. 11: 10:30 a.m. – Scam presentation, Smithers Senior Center, 518 Michigan Ave., Smithers
Feb. 14: 10 a.m. to noon – Chick-fil-A at Crossroads Mall, 31 Crossroads Mall, Mount Hope
Feb. 18: 10:30 a.m. – Scam presentation, Eastern Greenbrier Senior Center, 110 Taylor Lane, Ronceverte
Feb. 21: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel
Feb. 26: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.