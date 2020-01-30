charleston — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in February to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any questions.

Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events listed below:

Feb. 6: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley

Feb. 11: 10:30 a.m. – Scam presentation, Smithers Senior Center, 518 Michigan Ave., Smithers

Feb. 14: 10 a.m. to noon – Chick-fil-A at Crossroads Mall, 31 Crossroads Mall, Mount Hope

Feb. 18: 10:30 a.m. – Scam presentation, Eastern Greenbrier Senior Center, 110 Taylor Lane, Ronceverte

Feb. 21: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel

Feb. 26: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley

The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags