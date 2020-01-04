charleston — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
l Jan. 8: 11a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
l Jan. 17: 10 a.m. to noon – Chick-fil-A at Crossroads Mall, 31 Crossroads Mall, Mount Hope
l Jan. 21: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Summersville City Hall, 400 Broad St., Summersville
l Jan. 30: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Top Knot Coffee, 331 Neville St., Beckley