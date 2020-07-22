charleston — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hopes a fourth grader’s winning design will help accomplish its plea to “Stop Opioid Abuse.”
Taylor Wright of Lashmeet/Matoaka Elementary School in Mercer County recently won the Attorney General’s Kids Kick Opioids contest. Now her illustration of how prescription painkiller abuse impacts one’s family and loved ones is appearing in newspapers across the state.
Wright’s winning design features a family trapped inside a prescription pill bottle that reads “Don’t Bottle Up Your Family Over Your Addiction.” As one family member places an opioid pill in his mouth, his family members say, “You’re killing us too!”, “We want out!” and “Please stop!”
Judges chose Wright’s design from 3,366 entries submitted by 3,521 students at 91 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia – the highest participation since Kids Kick Opioids began. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.
Kids Kick Opioids has generated more than 12,800 entries since its inception.