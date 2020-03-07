charleston — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with southern West Virginia residents in March to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
March 10: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Sterling Drive Inn, 788 Stewart St., Welch
March 11: 10:30 a.m. – Scam Presentation – Union Senior Center, 104 Health Center Drive, Union
March 13: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Women’s Expo, Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley
March 14: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Women’s Expo, Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley
March 17: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel
March 18: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Wyoming County Center on Aging, 695 Mountaineer Highway, Mullens
March 25: 10 a.m. to noon – Chick-Fil-A, 100 Hylton Road, Beckley
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.
For more information, contact Kyle Lovern at 304-993-9106.