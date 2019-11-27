CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in December to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
Dec. 5: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
Dec. 9: 10:30 a.m. – Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley
Dec. 17: 10 a.m. to noon – Chick-fil-A at Crossroads Mall, 31 Crossroads Mall, Mount Hope
Dec. 19: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Summersville City Hall, 400 Broad St., Summersville
Dec. 27: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Top Knot Coffee, 331 Neville St., Beckley
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.
For more information, contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”