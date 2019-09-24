Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital officials, according to district court arguments on Tuesday, knew that a doctor had sexually harassed multiple female employees and volunteers at the hospital but had not taken appropriate steps to protect a teen volunteer who is now suing the hospital and the doctor, Zouhair Kabbara.
In a Raleigh County Circuit Court hearing to object to a delay in the legal proceedings, attorney Stephen New argued that Beckley ARH Hospital had a pattern of negligent supervision, negligent hiring and negligent retention.
Despite female volunteers having filed timely reports about Kabbara's alleged harassment, New stated, hospital staff had failed to protect them.
New is representing a 15-year-old girl who has alleged that Kabbara had tried to steer her into an empty hospital room, that he had pressed his genitals against her body, that he had stared at her and that he had chased her and other teen volunteers down three flights of stairs.
When she and her father – also a volunteer at the hospital at the time – reported the alleged harassment and physical contact, Kabbara learned of it and shouted at the girl's father on hospital property, the suit alleges.
Later, according to the suit, Beckley ARH staff retaliated against the girl and her dad by forcing them from the volunteer program on false pretenses.
The girl and her father are asking for unspecified compensatory damages in a class action lawsuit.
"We're not just dealing with a violent sexual predator in Zouhair Kabbara," New said in court. "We're dealing with a hospital that chose him over the females at the hospital."
New said the hospital had established a code for females to use when they needed someone to "respond or try to find" Kabbara on the hospital premises.
Kabbara, who according to New flew out of Canada to Lebanon recently, is the subject of a criminal investigation by West Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.
"The prejudice to these young ladies is absolutely tremendous," New said. "(The plaintiff) and other junior volunteers who volunteered in 2017 have come forward, literally, within months of these events happening to them at BARH."
Attorneys for Kabbara and ARH Health Care asked Judge Darl Poling to stay the civil case, pending results of a criminal investigation and any potential criminal proceedings. They cited case law with references to judicial economy and the right of those in criminal trials to not answer questions that may incriminate themselves. Poling granted a temporary stay.
ARH attorney Ashley Pack told Poling that it is unclear if ARH employees will face criminal charges. She referred to court documents which show that Trooper Kenneth Horrocks of ICAC had notified ARH that he would interview hospital employees regarding the 15-year-old's report to BARH human resources.
In court documents, ARH attorneys stated that the hospital company had not notified law enforcement of the teen's charge against the 41-year-old physician. Trooper J.B. Yeager said in August that State Police would be investigating whether ARH had a clear legal burden to alert law enforcement of the report.
New alleged in court that another incident had prompted State Police to begin a criminal investigation.
"What I believe happened is that Dr. Zouhair Kabbara accessed a young lady's cell phone from BARH records and texted her," New said. "That is what prompted the State Police investigation.
"This did not begin with the (15-year-old's complaint) and what she alleged happened to her at BARH," New told the judge.
Pack said she was not sure whether New's statements were correct but said she would also "not say" that the police investigation had started because of the 15-year-old plaintiff's allegation.
"The State Police have served a search warrant on (Kabbara's behalf)," Pack said. "They told us they intend to serve a subpoena on (ARH).
"We don't know what the indictment will look like, if it ever comes," she added. "Is it against Dr. Kabbara? Is it against (ARH employees)?
"We don't know."
New told the judge that Kabbara, who is accused of rape in two additional civil suits, fled the United States following media reports of the rape allegations.
He argued that any decision to delay a civil case against ARH should not be influenced by potential criminal proceedings against Kabbara.
"I don't believe he'll ever be back," said New. "He flew to Lebanon from Canada, because when you are (being investigated by ICAC), guess what? You can't fly from the United States."
Kendra Huff, Kabbara's attorney, argued that New did not present enough evidence to demonstrate that the civil suit against ARH would classify as a class action suit.
Amanda Taylor, New's law partner, told Poling that the firm will be suing on behalf of the 15-year-old girl, regardless of whether there is a class action suit.
Poling directed Beckley ARH employees to respond to any written discovery requests that relate to the 15-year-old's claims by Oct. 7. He said ARH must also supply New with the number of complaints that had been made to Beckley ARH regarding Kabbara by Oct. 7.
He added that ARH attorneys may file objections.
No further discovery may be filed until Oct. 18, he said, when New will present information regarding the class action portion of the suit.