Attorney argues ineffective counsel in 2011 Raleigh County murder trial

Arguing ineffective counsel at his client's 2011 murder trial, a Beckley attorney is trying to present two new expert witnesses on behalf of Christopher Wayne Bowling.
Bowling, formerly of Daniels, was convicted of the Jan. 31, 2010, murder of his 34-year-old wife, Tresa.
Bowling claimed that while sitting on the couch next to Tresa, he removed his handgun he routinely kept in his back pocket and he noticed the gun’s slide was out of battery. Bowling claimed that while attempting to fix the gun, it fired unexpectedly, shooting Tresa in the head.
After filing an appeal with the state Supreme Court in 2012, the Justices reviewed each of the seven errors and ruled in October 2013 that none of the alleged errors had impacted the ruling of the case. Two Justices dissented, and in his opinion, former Justice Menis Ketchum called the situation a "mess of a trial."
On Monday, before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Darl Poling, attorney Robert Dunlap argued for a firearms expert to be allowed to testify, as well as a pre-trial publicity expert.
"We don't know what an adequately prepared witness would have said," Dunlap said. "So then we don't know if the attorney failed to meet the standard."
He said a review of the trial transcript would show his client "didn't have the benefit of an adequately prepared expert witness."
Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller objected to both motions, arguing the matters have previously been settled.
She said the calling of such experts would be "unnecessary" and any fees associated with their testimony would be "unreasonable."
"It's also about the survivors of murder victims not having to continue litigation for all eternity," Keller said. "It's about finality."
Judge Poling pointed out that the firearms expert issue has been dealt with by the state Supreme Court, and that the trial is now nearly nine years old, which would complicate the pre-trial publicity question.
Dunlap said, "Our expert would look at pre-trial publicity to see if it was possible to impanel a jury that was impartial."
Poling then questioned, "Shouldn't that have been part of the underlying appeal?"
He also asked, "What law says you have the right to another expert to second guess the work of the first?"
Poling offered Dunlap until the end of the week to review prior case law and statutes and file a response.
