Mild and sunny, the weather was perfect for the annual Veterans Day Parade in Beckley.
As with all parades, crowds lined both sides of the city's downtown streets on Monday morning. Celebratory splashes of red, white and blue waved and flashed among them, caught on miniature flags and T-shirts.
Kids were out of school for the Veterans Day holiday. They waited with patient excitement, anticipating the candy and listening for the sirens that would mark the start of the parade.
Just after 11 a.m., the cavalcade turned from Neville Street and made its way along Main Street. The crowd cheered as Grand Marshal Bill Cusson, who served in the U.S Navy during the Vietnam War, opened the parade.
Despite the kids scrambling for candy and the rousing music from Woodrow Wilson and Shady Spring high school bands and Beckley Stratton and Park middle school bands, the event carried none of the lighthearted joy that typically marks the mood of the annual Christmas parade.
A somber undercurrent permeated the crowd on Monday. Conversations were reverent and reflective.
For Teresa Arthur of Beaver, the Veterans Day parade brought to mind two men, both veterans.
Arthur's friend Bob Francisco of Beaver fought in the Korean War. Francisco was riding in the parade.
"I wanted to come out and honor him," said Arthur. "And my dad was also a World War II veteran, but he's passed away."
Along with Francisco, Arthur was present to honor her father, the later James Elliot of "the little town of Blue Jay."
She found a spirit of solidarity with others who had gathered to honor their local veterans.
"(The crowds) have been very nice and respectful," she said. "I think it's just wonderful the City of Beckley has this parade, and people come out to honor the veterans and respect them."
Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher noted that the parade was well-attended and that crowds had been enthusiastic about the souped-up automobiles and the marching bands that passed. Sopher said he particularly liked a historically outfitted band that led the float by the Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution.
"It was well-received," he said of the parade.
Beckley Stratton Middle School principal Yohan Smith watched from the lawn of the Raleigh County Courthouse. Along Heber Street, workers in the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney's Office stepped onto the street to watch the parade as it rounded the corner from Neville.
The U.S. Air Force Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol, American Legion Squadron 32, World War II Army Air Corps veteran Herb Lindsey and World War II veteran Harold Stone were among those who rode in the parade.
The parade featured an Honor Walk, with many walking in honor or in memory of a veteran.
Near the Raleigh County Courthouse, Woodrow Wilson High School teacher Michelle Clarkson, 45, watched the parade with her teenage daughter, Makayla. Gizmo, a tiny mix between a Boston terrier and Chihuahua, snuggled into Makayla's arms and watched the crowds.
Clarkson was 23 when she graduated from college and joined the U.S. Army. She said the parade shows respect for the nation's veterans, and that is why she attended.
"As an American, it's something we need to respect," she said. "We need to respect the people that served in the Armed Forces and the families, also, that are making sacrifices so that we can stand out here and be in a parade in the middle of a Monday and not be at work, and enjoying the day with our families."
As a veteran, Clarkson said that the military service was "humbling."
"You see the process that every solider, and regardless of the Armed Forces, it's a process that everyone goes through to serve.
"The discipline, the rigor of it and the amount of education that you can get, out of whatever job that you choose, is amazing."