The West Virginia Association of Counties has shared its unofficial results from county races in all 55 counties in Tuesday’s Primary Election.
“The WV Press Association appreciates the West Virginia Association of Counties and Executive Director Jonathan Adler and his staff providing this quick and easy review of all the courthouse races in West Virginia,” said Don Smith.
“This data, along with the informational website hosted by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, gives residents a chance to monitor the election on a statewide basis,” Smith said. “We appreciate the work of Secretary of State Mac Warner and his staff.”
To see the West Virginia Association of Counties results for each county, visit https://wvpress.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/RESULTS-WV-Primary-Election-2020-County-Officials-WIDE-View.pdf
Earlier, the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office shared its Election Night Reporting System and the unofficial results from all state races in Tuesday’s Primary Election.
The website provides totals for all 55 counties with all 1,708 precincts reporting.