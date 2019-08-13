Ashley HomeStore will be offering a special back to school promotion, "Hope To Dream."
Now through Aug. 19, for every mattress purchase, Ashley HomeStore will donate a bed to a child in need.
“Over the past eight years, this program has proudly provided over 80,000 children with the gift of sleep,” Ruthie Bautista, Hope To Dream Ambassador, said in the release. “We look forward to continue to work with communities to reach our common goal, to ensure that every child has a bed to call their own.
"This will help them to lead a healthier and more productive life.”
The release said Hope To Dream is a program that was founded by Ashley HomeStore on the foundation that every child deserves a good night’s sleep.
Children in need of a bed are submitted through a nomination process. Eligible candidates are between the ages of 3 and 16, who don’t have beds, and typically come from low-income families who live in poverty or are transitioning from homelessness. Nominations often come from school social workers, case managers, churches and other charitable organizations.
For more information on the program, or to nominate a child, visit ahopetodream.com/en/get-involved/nominate.
Participating locations include Charleston, Barboursville, Parkersburg and Beckley.
— Email: wholdren@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @WendyHoldren