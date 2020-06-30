A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of an Asbury man Sunday evening, according to a press release issued by Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan.
Sheriff’s personnel responded to a report of an accident at around 6:57 p.m. west of Lewisburg. A subsequent investigation found that Michael Allen Nelson, 51, was driving a motor scooter eastbound on U.S. 60 when it apparently ran off the roadway onto the shoulder. The scooter struck a fence, ejecting Nelson. He died from his injuries.
Sheriff’s Deputy S.L. Morris is investigating.