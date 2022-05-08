FILE - Officials walk past images of illegal drugs outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building, May 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police say three men were found dead of suspected drug overdoses involving fentanyl. On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, officers found the dead men inside an apartment after police received a call about three unresponsive men late Wednesday. CBSLA-TV reported that a powdery drug believed to be fentanyl was found in the apartment, along with drug paraphernalia.