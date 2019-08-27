Wyoming County's Labor Day Celebration kicks off Thursday at 5 p.m. in Pineville's Palisades Park with R&D Amusements along with several vendors.
There are still openings for food vendors, according to Mike Goode, Pineville Volunteer Fire Department chief.
“We encourage any church or organization that is interested to participate,” he said.
The fire department is sponsoring the annual event in conjunction with the town of Pineville.
From children through adults, R&D Amusements, based in North Carolina, will provide carnival rides and inflatables for the event.
The rides will be open from 5 until 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, from noon until 10 p.m. Saturday, from 2 until 10 p.m. Sunday, and from noon until 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
Local performers will be featured on stage Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Goode said.
On Monday, Sept. 2, the annual Labor Day parade will line up at 10 a.m. at Goodsons' Supermarket in Pineville.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m., according to Angel Lane, organizer.
Wyoming County teachers, service personnel and administrators will serve as grand marshal.
This is a way to show our support and our pride in our teachers, our service personnel, and all the school administrators, Goode emphasized.
“We want as many county Board of Education employees to participate in their red shirts as possible,” Goode said.
To participate in the parade, phone Lane at 304-890-6311.
For a vendor's booth, phone Pineville Town Hall at 304-732-6255.
The celebration will culminate Monday at dark with a fireworks display.