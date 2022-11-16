beckley, w.va. – West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) is offering piano courses for the Spring 2023 semester. These courses are open to community members.
All students are required to meet with Dr. Alecia Barbour, assistant professor of music, for section placement.
Piano Level 1/2 will be on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. This course is best for students with some basic skills. Piano Level 1 will be on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Those interested in Piano Level 0, which starts with beginner concepts for students with no prior experience, are encouraged to reach out to Dr. Barbour to discuss class options.
WVU Tech opened its Piano Lab and began its inaugural classes in the spring of 2022.
In a press release, Barbour said the once-weekly, one-credit-hour courses offer some rudimentary music theory in support of learning to play.
“These classes are an opportunity for creative exploration and for engagement across many modes of learning and expression: mental, feeling and physical, and in a supportive learning environment,” Barbour said in the release.
Seating is limited. Those who are interested, have questions or want to enroll in the class can contact Barbour at alecia.barbour@mail.wvu.edu.
