A global pandemic will not stop WVPubFest 2020, the third annual beer and music lovers' fundraiser that supports West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
Sponsored by WV Collective and Weathered Ground Brewery, WVPubFest supports WVPB by drawing West Virginia performance artists to a craft beer festival. Traditionally held at Weathered Ground Brewery, the festival has raised more than $10,000 for WVPB over the past two years.
This year, despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, the show will go on — just virtually, said event organizers.
"WV Collective and Weathered Ground have teamed up for year three of WVPubFest," WV Collective co-founder Jason Lockart said Friday. "Unfortunately, due to health and safety precautions we're all very aware of, we've decided to turn our flesh-and-blood concert into an online celebration of West Virginia musicians and to create a unity that is very much needed."
West Virginia artists will perform in the online festival, including Matt Mullins and The Bringdowns, Hello June, Long Point String Band, Leeroy Greene and the Meanies, The Greens and Walter DeBarr.
Those watching the show could spot several West Virginia personalities like West Virginia gubernatorial candidate Stephen Smith, former NFL player Doug Legursky, and Heath Slater of World Wresting Entertainment. Several local business owners, including Adam Taylor (WV Collective), Kacy Korcyzk (On Point Acupuncture) and Lewis Rhinehart (The Secret Sandwich Society) have also been invited, said Lockart.
WVPubFest will air online at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, at www.WVCollective.org and www.facebook.com/wvpubfest
Lockart said there will be links to donate to WVPB and WV Collective, a nonprofit arts production company that is based in Beckley.