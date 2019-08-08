West Virginia Fine Artisans will be featuring the artwork of glass artist James Woodson during August.
Woodson’s love for art and music sparked his desire to become a glass artist, the release said. While attending art and music festivals, he realized the endless possibilities when creating glass objects.
After purchasing his first piece, Woodson decided to seek out an apprenticeship. In 2004, he began a three-year lampworking and glass blowing apprenticeship with Josh Bostic at Blackwater Glassworks in Charleston.
Since then, the release said, it has been Woodson’s mission to continue to expand his knowledge and experience in the world of art glass. Woodson has worked for Blenko Glass, attended the International Flameworking Conference and the Glass Art Society Conference as well as participated in the Art Glass Invitational.
He has taken many workshops including neon glass, Italian goblets, proportion and form. He has worked as a teaching assistant to Venetian glass blower Emillio Santini at Corning Museum of Glass. Woodson currently assists Alex Brand, a 30-plus-year glass artist at the Virtu Glass Blowing Studio at The Greenbrier Artist Colony.
Woodson’s work will be on display throughout August at West Virginia Fine Artisans, 1042 Washington St. E., Lewisburg.
For information, call 304-667-0320.
Wendy Holdren