CHARLESTON — West Virginia American Water has announced that entries are being accepted for its sixth annual “Protect Our Watersheds” Art Contest. Students in grades four through six throughout West Virginia American Water’s service area are eligible to apply.
West Virginia American Water recently sent contest information and applications to 130 schools in its service territory, encouraging teachers to promote the contest as a fun and imaginative way to educate students on protecting and preserving West Virginia’s watersheds. Winners will be selected based on creative vision, artistic talent and understanding of watershed protection. As part of their entry, students must write a brief narrative on the personal impact and importance of watershed protection.
“This annual contest integrates art into classrooms across the state and educates next generation leaders on the importance of source water protection and water conservation,” said Bradley Harris, West Virginia American Water’s external affairs specialist. “By investing in our youth through this type of educational programming, we are helping ensure a brighter, more environmentally friendly future in West Virginia.”
Guidelines and entry forms can be found on the “Protect Our Watersheds” Art Contest page of the company’s website. For additional information, please contact Bradley Harris, External Affairs Specialist, at Bradley.Harris@amwater.com. The deadline for artwork submissions is Friday, April 30, 2021 and winners will be notified in early May.
In total, four students will be selected for the following awards:
Grand Prize: First-place prize, plus a miniature replication of the student’s artwork will be printed on “Bloomers” cards or another similar education medium distributed by West Virginia American Water. “Bloomers” are unique seed filled grow cards, which can be planted in the ground and, with water and sun, will produce a variety of wildflowers.
1st Place: $100 local bookstore gift card
2nd Place: $50 local bookstore gift card
3rd Place: $25 local bookstore gift card
All entrants will receive a Watershed Champion Certificate. The 2020 grand prize was awarded to Ellie Hoblitzell, a sixth-grade student at Charleston Montessori in Kanawha County.
West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 545,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.