Wizarding Weekend returns to Glade Springs

Glade Springs Resort is having its second annual “Wizarding Weekend” this Labor Day weekend.
The event, which the resort is calling a “spellbinding experience,” will take place on Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31.
The event is dedicated to “capturing the spirit of magic and enchantment as portrayed in recent iconic hit motion pictures and bestselling novels,” said Glade Springs Creative Director Ashley Long.
“Wizarding events have been a hit all over the United States and around the world in recent years,” said Long. “Last year we organized West Virginia’s first wizarding festival and we look forward to welcoming guests from not just our area, but from all over the country to participate again this year.”
During last year's events, guests traveled from Michigan, South Carolina and Ohio, according to Long.
“It’s a magical event. We really go all out in turning the resort into our own school of Wizardly,” said Long.
Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as a wizard, witch or magical creature costume, although it's not required.
Upon arrival, guests are organized into Orders of Enchantment. The resort is offering events such as a Potions Class, Quidditch Practice with West Virginia University’s Quidditch Team, Scavenger Hunts and race for the Wizard’s Cup, among others.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit wizardingweekendwv.com.