Trey Bryan, an artist and illustrator living in West Virginia, where he paints and draws for galleries and exhibitions, is having an exhibit of his work included in the November-December Exhibits at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg.
Bryan, who owns a studio in downtown Lewisburg, received a BFA in Illustration from Ringling College of Art and Design in 2009 as well as being a member of the Society of Illustrators in New York City. Shortly after graduating, he moved to Kansas City, where he began an apprenticeship with Mark English, an American illustrator and painter.
His drawings and paintings during his time in Kansas City included collaborations with The Kansas City Symphony, The Kansas City Chiefs, and The Lyric Opera. He has published several books of his drawings, including a collection of his work from his tenure as artist-in-residence at the historic Hotel Phillips in Kansas City, Mo.
Shortly after making his mark in the Midwest, Bryan moved to New Orleans to draw the Crescent City architecture and listen to the world’s greatest jazz bands. After bartering drawings in the streets and bars, and selling them at the famed art markets, Bryan met the owner and director of the Elliott Gallery, Catherine Betz. Shortly after, he became the first contemporary artist in the last two decades to join the ranks with noticeable artist such as Matisse, Chagall, Dali and Picasso.
In 2019, Bryan was awarded the prestigious Denis Diderot Grant to attend the artist-in-residence program at Château d’Orquevaux in France. Joining internationally acclaimed artists, Bryan painted all over the French countryside and was inspired by the breathtaking countryside of the Champaign region.
Still exhibiting in New Orleans, Bryan has now settled his home base in Lewisburg, where he has a studio and gallery open to the public, located in the historic downtown on Court Street. He has also accepted an artist-in-residence position at Beaverdam Falls, Virginia’s premier nature preserve, nestled in the Allegheny Highlands.
Trey spends much of his time traveling in the direction of his latest painting, creating large-scale murals and filling one sketchbook after another with his writing and drawing. You can find him most days in the mountains painting or at his studio on Court Street in downtown Lewisburg.
For more information about the artist visit www.treybryan.com.
