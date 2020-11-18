BECKWITH — As a bleak 2020 winds down, the folks at the Fayette County Park aim to help provide a big dose of Christmas spirit in December via the long-running Winter Wonderland Light Display.
"We are more excited than ever to be able to spread holiday cheer this season," said Renee Harper, park director. With the Covid-19 health crisis ongoing, Harper said activities for this year have been modified to keep families safe.
The event is slated to run from Dec. 1 to 30. A drive-through tour of the light displays on the park grounds will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly.
The drive-through aspect of the evening offers "a good social distance activity," said Harper.
While visitors remain in their vehicles to see the lights, they will also have the chance to "wave and blow kisses" to Santa Claus (instead of the normal up-close-and-personal visit with the jolly old elf in the dining hall). Santa will be onsite at the park house on Dec. 5, 12 and 19 from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Other popular activities from the past, such as wagon rides, won't be held this winter, and there will be no inside activities at all.
Snacks will be available for purchase at the pool office through a pick-up window Wednesday through Sunday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Those making purchases are urged to wear a mask and social distance. Parking is available at the pool area.
Admission fee to the lights display is $5 per car. Visitors have the option of paying at the gate (exact change is encouraged), or they can purchase a ticket online at https://fcpark.recdesk.com/Community/Program to allow for a limited contact check-in. If buying a ticket online, individuals must do so 24 hours in advance of the date on which they wish to attend. A 15-cent credit card fee will be charged.
Those taking the tour can also tune their radio to 93.5 and hear the park's Christmas music as they view the lights and enjoy new and old displays alike.
In partnership with Fayette County Park, Active Southern West Virginia will stage its annual ugly sweater event on Nov. 29 to help kick off the winter fun. There will be some changes in that event's operation, as well. For more information, go to https://activeswv.org/ or visit the organization's Facebook page.
