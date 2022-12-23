Lewisburg, W.Va. - Carnegie Hall’s Winter Exhibits will open Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Carnegie Hall features three rotating galleries, which display the works of regional artists. The upcoming exhibits feature works by artists Trish Tuckwiller (Old Stone Room), Kathy Talley (Lobby Gallery), and the Alderson Quilt Guild (Museum Gallery). Opening receptions will be Friday, Jan. 6, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Old Stone Room, located on the ground floor of Carnegie Hall, will feature works by Trish Tuckwiller. Tuckwiller is a mixed media acrylic artist who is truly inspired by nature and her surroundings. She has over 40 years’ experience with textiles/mixed media and continues to improve her skills through self-study of various techniques and classes.
Lewisburg artist Kathy Talley will exhibit her works in the Auditorium Lobby Gallery. Talley is a basket weaver and former home economics instructor for public schools. When not teaching a basket class at Carnegie Hall, she visits classrooms in Greenbrier County to teach students about making baskets from scratch by starting with a whole tree.
Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Alderson Quilt Guild will be featured in the Museum Gallery (adjacent to the Hamilton Auditorium). The group currently has 32 members representing Greenbrier, Monroe and Summers counties, who work on numerous projects throughout the year.
The exhibits are free and open to the public, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Lobby and Museum Galleries will run through March 31. The Old Stone Room Gallery will run through Feb. 24 to make room for the annual Creative Youth Exhibit in March. For more information, please visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by the Hall at 611 Church St., Lewisburg, W.Va.
Carnegie Hall programs are presented with financial assistance through a grant from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
