Winners announced in 2020 Youth Arts in the Parks online exhibit

GLEN JEAN — Siera Underwood, a senior at Oak Hill High School, won Best of Show in the Youth Arts in the Parks 2020 Appalachian Spring Wildflower Art Contest.
Her art and others have been used to created an online nature exhibit that can be viewed at https://www.nps.gov/neri/youth-arts-in-the-parks.htm. It features the art of local students who participated in the contest.
These youth are using art to help others learn about regional ecology and celebrate the arrival of spring in this annual contest, which was open to all students in grades K-12 from Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties.
Local students produced artwork through watercolor and acrylic paints, oil pastels, pencils, paper, pottery, woodworking, and more.
This year’s contest had 310 participants. The top 67 juried pieces are now showcased in this online exhibit.
This year’s Best in Show youth artists are: Eli Adkins, second grade, Divide Elementary, Fayette County (Best K-2 grade); Olivia Tweeddale, fifth grade, private entry, Raleigh County (Best 3-5 grade); Jaina Davis, eighth grade, Independence Middle, Raleigh County (Best 6-8 grade); Avery Miller, 12th grade, Oak Hill High, Fayette County (Best 9-12); and Siera Underwood, 12th grade, Oak Hill High, Fayette County (Best in Show overall). These top five Best in Show pieces are scheduled to be included in Tamarack’s Vividly Chromatic art exhibition in the David L. Dickirson Fine Art Gallery, alongside the works of adult artists. Though Tamarack is temporarily closed in response to the COVID-19 world health pandemic, check https://www.tamarackwv.com/ for the status of the Tamarack facility.