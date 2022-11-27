Local students can tap into their love of nature and help raise awareness of Appalachia’s natural diversity by entering this year’s Appalachian Spring Wildflower Art Contest in two categories, the classic Wildflower Art and the Digital Art Critter Challenge.
The contest is open to all K-12 students of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties. Youths can enter art independently or through their school or youth organization.
Artists can use varied media to create handmade art inspired by a spring Appalachian wildflower that grows in the New River Gorge area. Students can also enter a digitally created wildlife piece. Updated 2023 contest rules, a list of accepted wildflower and wildlife species, online entry procedures, and some species photo references are available online at http://www.nps.gov/neri/youth-arts-in-the-parks.htm.
To enter the contest, artists need to submit photos of art entries online between Dec. 1 and Feb. 8. A link to the online entry is on the contest website.
Top entries will be featured in the spring 2023 art exhibit online and at Tamarack Marketplace in Beckley.
