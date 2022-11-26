lewisburg, w.va.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra (WVSO) presents its celebrated holiday favorite, “Sounds of the Season,” on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in Carnegie Hall’s Hamilton Auditorium.
Guests are invited to come early for the Mainstage Lounge Preshow Reception from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. in the Old Stone Room.
Returning guest conductor and crowd favorite Michelle Merrill will lead the WVSO in a festive holiday show, featuring selections “The First Noel,” “Hannukah Festival Overture,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and “The Polar Express Suite.”
Additionally, a musical version of “Fantasia on Greensleeves” will feature a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by a special guest.
The concert also includes a visit from you know who as Santa brings back one of the recent guest conductors for this WVSO favorite.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents classical and pops concerts annually throughout the Mountain State. In its 84th season, the WVSO is a proud member of the community and enriches the region by providing affordable, high-quality concerts, collaborations with West Virginia arts organizations and a nationally award-winning education program.
Tickets start at $37, and discounts are available for Carnegie Hall members, students, senior citizens and military.
To purchase tickets call Carnegie Hall Box Office at 304-645-7917, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, or stop by at 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Carnegie Hall Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
