CHARLESTON – West Virginia American Water has announced that entries are being accepted for its seventh annual “Protect Our Watersheds” Art Contest. Students grades 4-6 in schools served by West Virginia American Water are eligible, as well as individual students who live in the company’s service area.
West Virginia American Water recently sent contest information and applications to over 130 schools in its service territory, encouraging teachers to promote the contest as a fun and imaginative way to draw students’ attention to protecting and preserving West Virginia’s watersheds. Winners will be selected based on creative vision, artistic talent, understanding of watershed protection and the ability to communicate that understanding. As part of their entry, students must write a brief narrative on the personal impact of watershed protection.
“Since launching this annual art contest in 2016, West Virginia American Water has reached thousands of students across the state and educated them on the importance of source water protection and water conservation,” said Bradley Harris, West Virginia American Water’s senior external affairs specialist. “As a leader in environmental stewardship and watershed education, it’s our duty to ensure our next generation is engaged on ways they can help keep drinking water sources clean and healthy in West Virginia.”
Guidelines and entry forms can be found on the Protect Our Watersheds Art Contest page of the company’s website. For additional information, please contact Bradley Harris, Senior External Affairs Specialist, at Bradley.Harris@amwater.com. The deadline for artwork submissions is Monday, May 2, 2022, and winners will be notified later that same month.
In total, four students will be selected for the following awards:
Grand Prize: First-place prize, plus a miniature replication of the student’s artwork will be printed on “Bloomers” cards or another similar education medium distributed by West Virginia American Water. “Bloomers” are unique seed filled grow cards, which can be planted in the ground and, with water and sun, will produce a variety of wildflowers.
1st Place: $100 local bookstore gift card
2nd Place: $50 local bookstore gift card
3rd Place: $25 local bookstore gift card
The 2021 grand prize was awarded to Barboursville Middle School student Danika Rakes of Huntington for her artwork. The entry depicted a watershed protection message and the need to keep our water sources clean, encouraging the public to “save our watersheds.”