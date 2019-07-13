Wendy says she is delighted to return to Theatre West Virginia for her fifth season as Sarah McCoy.
She recently performed with TWV in “A Christmas Carol.” She has also performed with Treehouse Arts Ensemble and The Princess Players in the productions of “Steel Magnolias,” “The Country House,” “Moon over the Brewery,” “The Champagne Charlie Stakes,” “Sylvia,” “Dancing at Lughnasa,” and “The Marriage Fool.”
A Beckley native, Wendy enjoys spending time with her family, being a co-owner of a local restaurant, and teaching yoga at the YMCA.
For more information about the TWV schedule and tickets, visit theatrewestvirginia.org.