[br]GOLDSBORO [ndash] James Dewey Kasey (USAF MSgt Retired) passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021. He was born in Charleston, WV on October 7, 1935, and was the son of Lyda Lorene Wood of Belva/Gauley Bridge, WV and was raised by Charlotte Virginia Webb and Dewey Dalton Kasey (his adoptive p…