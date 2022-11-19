The tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman not only shocked the nation but also left a void at the very heart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The first “Black Panther’’ film was a milestone in cinematic history, and Boseman’s character of T’Challa went from a D-list comic book character to A-list cultural icon. Unsurprisingly, many fans wondered what direction the sequel, “Wakanda Forever,” would take in the wake of his absence.
The plot is also keenly aware of Boseman’s absence as the beginning and the ending of the film both feature somber and genuinely moving tributes to the character of T’Challa. The story begins with T’Challa sick from a mysterious illness that his sister Shuri, portrayed by Letitia Wright, believes can be cured by the purple flower from the first film. Shuri attempts to recreate the flower synthetically after it was destroyed, but she cannot succeed before T’Challa ultimately passes away.
The funeral that takes place after is a striking piece of visual cinema. The contrasting visuals and mournful procession create an indelible impression. Despite the grieving, Wakanda faces enormous external pressures from other nations looking for Wakanda to share their incredibly precious resource of vibranium. T’Challa’s mother, Queen Romanda, urges Shuri to continue developing a synthetic version of the purple flower so that a new Black Panther will arise to defend Wakanda once more.
There are only a few objective flaws with the film besides its exorbitant runtime and the general plot beats that move the narrative forward scene by scene. “Wakanda Forever” has a runtime of 147 minutes, and the tone doesn’t remain consistent throughout. Ultimately, this is still a Marvel movie despite how weighty the subject matter can feel. The villain, Namor, also burdens the film by feeling derivative and lacks the terror and menace that made Killmonger, the villain of the first film, so memorable.
There’s also a shocking plot twist midway through that caused considerable controversy on social media with actress Angela Bassett weighing in personally. As was the case with the first film, “Wakanda Forever” has become the centerpiece of a cultural conversation in America that extends beyond cinema and into society. Ultimately, Chadwick Boseman’s presence was sorely missed as his charisma and pathos are what carried the first film into history.
