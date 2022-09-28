Fall is upon us, and so are the events that come with it.
For most of us, fall means Halloween, Octoberfest beer, coffee, chili and most all things pumpkin spiced. Whatever it means to you, there’s probably plenty of it to go around in our reading area this week.
Now that Bike Night season has come to a close, Calacino’s in Beckley has started a brand new weekly event for the winter. Jeep Nights will now be held on Thursdays from 5 - 8 p.m. Jeeps, side by sides, and all other overland style vehicles are welcome to this event. Enjoy dinner, drinks, door prizes, 50/50 drawings and meet other like-minded people. This Thursday, Sept. 29, will feature the talented Clinton Scott performing live on the stage.
Rendezvous River Lodge has a treat lined up for us on Friday, Sept. 30. Red Audio with special guest Matt Deal will be on stage there from 8:30 p.m - 11:30 p.m. Located at 219 Chestnutburg Road in Lansing, this will be a great choice for an evening of food, drinks and live entertainment.
ACE Adventure Resort in Oak Hill is happy to announce that their favorite jam band will be back on the gorge on Friday, Sept. 30. Big Something will be live on the mountaintop stage from 7 p.m. - midnight. Hailing from Greensboro, N.C., Big Something is an eight-time Mountain Music Festival alumni, and these boys know how to throw down.
October always brings several events for the Halloween fans out there, so let’s start with a brand new one to the area. The Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean is hosting something certain to satisfy all the hard core fear lovers out there. Nightmare in the Hills will begin on Friday, Sept. 30, and be open every Friday and Saturday in October from 7 - 10:30 p.m. This haunted trail is made possible through a partnership with Fayette County Institute of Technology. Students there have provided and created many of the sets and key pieces of infrastructure. Tickets to your newest nightmare start at only $25 per person and can be purchased at www.nightmarewv.com. You can also visit this website for more details about the event.
Beckley is scheduled to hold its annual Chili Night on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. But stay tuned. With a weather forecast calling for rain, thanks to Hurricane Ian currently tearing up the Gulf Coast of Florida, the annual fest may be moved back a week. Whenever it runs, dozens of chili vendors will be dishing out their best for this much-anticipated event with entertainment up and down every street.
The Gaines Estate in Fayetteville will be open to the public on Monday, Oct. 3, for the last Monday Market of the season. The Market will feature Fayetteville’s finest food trucks, produce vendors, artisans, live local music, and more. This week features the band Acoustic Fusion at 4:30 p.m. If you have any questions or want to be a vendor, you can contact Mariah Harrison on their FB page or by email at mariahleeharrison@gmail.com.
My readers know that I like to include art events every chance I get, and I found a very interesting one this week. Big Draft Brewing in White Sulphur Springs is holding Art in the Garden on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Dry Creek Music & Arts Fest presents a farmer’s market style art bazaar showcasing artwork and wares made by fine WV artisans. This event is scheduled rain or shine from 10 a.m - 3 p.m. If you are interested in participating, please contact Julie Fine 304-533-6027.
If you are a fan of older cars, you have one more chance to get your fix this season. Whether it’s a muscle car, lowrider, classic or custom, you will likely see it at the Oak Hill Burger King on Saturday, Oct. 1. The WV Classics Car Club invites you to join the fun from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. for their Classics Fall Cruise In event.
Okes Family Farms has kicked off its highly anticipated Pumpkin Patch season. The operation is open Thursdays from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon - 5 p.m. Besides just picking out a pumpkin, the farm offers apple butter, apple cider, games, animals, slides, tractor rides and more. This is an awesome event and great opportunity to show the kids a little about farm life. Admission is $10 and includes all activities except the price of your pumpkins, which range from $1 to $20. They are located at 614 Blue Jay Six Road in Cool Ridge, and kids 4 and under are admitted free.
Sampling a mix of Appalachian trad with modern folk Americana
On Saturday, Oct. 1, Grayson Samples will be playing a live acoustic set at the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville. I spoke with him the other day about his music. “My music is a mix of Appalachian traditional music that I learned from my family, and modern folk Americana,” Samples said. He does both original music and covers from several genres. “I love playing music for the thrill of performing and the connection you make with people,” Samples said. “It’s a human experience. There is a release for everyone involved, and it’s a way of life for me.” Samples is from Lost Creek and has been playing since he was 16 years old, performing solo, duo, bluegrass, blues, and more. You can hear him pick his guitar, play harmonica, and sing right here at home starting at 9 p.m.
