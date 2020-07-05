Vuranch to perform in free WV Storytelling Guild series

Fayetteville actress and story teller Karen Vuranch will be performing in July as part of the online summer series offered by The West Virginia Storytelling Guild.
Vuranch, who has performed throughout the United States as a story teller, is well-known for her portrayals of Pearl S. Buck and Mother Jones. She is one of two West Virginians who will perform.
The storytelling concerts are presented on Zoom the second Monday of each month, the release states.
In July, the concert will take place on July 13. The concerts are free and open to the public.
To join, go to the zoom.us website and enter the meeting number 838-0709- 2956. There is no password needed.
For more information contact Karen Vuranch at kvuranch@concord.edu.
Vuranch said the storytelling concerts are now on the Zoom platform known as Webinar.
Event organizers explained the Webinar platform provides more control. The audience is not seen, just the performers, said Vuranch.
Zoom is one of several platforms available for online group meetings. Zoom software may be downloaded at zoom.us.
After downloading software, the user is asked to join a meeting and may enter the Meeting ID number, 838-0709- 2956.
Those whose computers do not support Zoom may call 312-626-6799 and enter the Meeting ID.
The July concert will feature Mikalena Zuckett, president of the WV Storytelling Guild, as the emcee and four storytellers.
Gil Meyer of Hampshire County will perform, along with Lyn Ford of Columbus, Ohio, and Gail N. Herman of Massachusetts.
Ford is well-known nationally for her Affrilachian (African-American-Appalachian) stories and spooky tales.
All of the WV Storytelling Guild concerts on Zoom are free and open the public.
Those who want information about this storytelling concert or future events may email Vuranch at kvuranch@concord.edu.