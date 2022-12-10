The annual inundation of Christmas films is in full swing as streaming services play timely holiday classics on demand.
If you’re looking for something different for your holiday entertainment, “Violent Night” is a 2022 action-comedy Christmas film that gives a visceral twist to a beloved cultural icon. Be warned, however, the film is squarely rated R and may not be appropriate for all families due to the extreme content and graphic imagery.
Written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, “Violent Night” follows a simple story as the wealthy Lightstone family convenes at their lavish mansion to celebrate Christmas. Meanwhile, the mythical Santa Claus is real and delivering gifts to the Lightstone estate when he is trapped inside the house after a group of mercenaries scare off his reindeer during the initial mayhem of their robbery attempt. When he discovers that the youngest Lightstone, Trudy, is on his nice list, he resolves himself to rescue her and stop the robbery attempt.
While that set-up could be done in a fairly tame and benign manner as far as content goes, it’s the level of ultraviolence that defines the aptly named “Violent Night.”
David Harbour stars as the man in red, and he gives a committed performance in the spirit of Billy Bob Thorton’s “Bad Santa.” In this version, Santa has all the magical abilities we’ve associated with him over the years but contains all the malice and cantankerous demeanor of postmodern portrayals.
John Leguizamo is here as Mr. Scrooge, an appropriately codenamed leader of the mercenary group looking to pilfer the vast estate.
The movie is an amalgamation of different Christmas tropes, and Leguizamo’s Mr. Scrooge is no exception. His character provides weight to the counter-narrative that explores what the nature of the Christmas spirit is. There’s also a violent take on the classic “Home Alone” style traps, but the way the mercenaries fall to these traps is aggressively violent and not played for any sort of laugh.
Vicious, visceral and vindictive, “Violent Night” more than lives up to its name. There’s a lot of DNA here from the holiday classics of the past, but this is a modern take on a simple twist: What if Santa Claus killed people? It’s likely to end up more like Ben Affleck’s “Reindeer Games” than it is to become another holiday classic, but both films are worthwhile watches in a genre full of clichés and tired tropes.
