Valentine's Day weekend concert at Tamarack

UNION [ndash] Darrell Gene Echols, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at The Brier in Ronceverte, WV. He was born on January 11, 1937, in Paint Bank, VA, to the late James Oberon Echols and Bonnie Reynolds Echols. He graduated from Union High School in 1954 where he was an act…