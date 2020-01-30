Valentine's Day weekend concert at Tamarack

Russell Moore and Illrd Tyme Out and Long Point String Band will be live at Tamarack in the Governor Hulett C. Smith Theater Friday, Feb. 15, from 7:30 to 10 p.m., as part of Valentine’s Day weekend.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door. There will be a dinner special and cash bar from 5 to 8 p.m.; check in between 7 and 7:30 p.m., and the Long Point String Band from 7 to 8:15 p.m. There will be a break between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m. with Russell Moore and Illrd Time Out from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
Sponsors and partners in the event include Weathered Ground Brewery, Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce and Visit Southern West Virginia.
For more information, visit https://tamarack.ticketspice.com/tamarack-after-dark