The movie theater experience is back in full swing with most major blockbusters releasing exclusively in theaters like in years past.
The variety of upcoming projects encompasses multiple genres, directing styles and production companies. Films such as “Avatar 2,” the J. Robert Oppenheimer biopic, “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” help round out the next year of blockbuster releases at the cinema.
The first, and perhaps the most impactful, film in the large swath of releases is the sequel to James Cameron’s wildly imaginative 2009 film “Avatar.” The original went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time, replacing Cameron’s previous effort set by “Titanic” in 1997. The hype surrounding the project has largely dissipated since 2010, when Cameron announced his plans to produce a sequel, due to the lengthy development time which culminated in a delay up until Dec. 16, 2022. Despite this setback, the original film’s legendary status as a pioneer of 3-D special effects means there will still be a large audience eager to see what is next for the world of Pandora.
Another important project is the J. Robert Oppenheimer biopic, which chronicles the development of The Manhattan Project and the race for the fission atom bomb. Written, directed and produced by Christopher Nolan, the film marks yet another genre shift for the acclaimed director of “Inception” and “The Dark Knight.” Nolan represents a rare class of directors who truly have creative and artistic freedom independent from studio interference yet who still have the budget flexibility to create modern blockbusters. “Oppenheimer,” which releases on July 21, 2023, looks to replicate this success through the backdrop of a dramatic race between science and militarism.
Then there is the next film in the storied “Mission Impossible” franchise. “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning” will once again star Tom Cruise as the embattled IMF agent Ethan Hunt while Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg return to their respective roles as well. Details on the plot are scarce since the trailer didn’t feature any dialogue, but it appears by all accounts that Tom Cruise is once again performing his own stunts. This is also the first time a film in the franchise has been split into two parts, which suggests a larger, overarching narrative. The film is set to be released July 14, 2023. “Dead Reckoning Part Two” is to be released on June 28, 2024.
Finally, “The New Super Mario Bros. Movie” trailer released Thursday and immediately went viral. Although the 1993 film was live-action, this updated adaptation will instead be entirely computer-generated, which will allow the film to mirror the unique art style of the video games. While this decision has been praised by fans, one decision which has not has been the casting of Chris Pratt as the voice of the Italian plumber. Jack Black has also been cast to voice the evil Bowser, king of the koopas. The film is set to be released on April 7, 2023.
