Christmas is literally everywhere we look this week, and it certainly tends to dominate the event scene as well. So for those of you wearing your ugly sweaters and little red hats, I have found a few things for you to do. I also have you covered if you are more likely to be watching “The Grinch” while those “other folks” are streaming “A Christmas Story” over and over.
If you would like to take the kids to meet Santa this week, you have several options, but let’s talk about a few that stand out as a bit different. On Saturday, Dec. 17, you can catch Santa at A Quarter Short in Beaver from noon – 4 p.m. The purchase of an adult meal will get you a free kids meal and a pic with Santa. You may also bring a non-perishable food item and get a picture with Santa for free. AQS is donating 10 percent of the proceeds of this event to the Raleigh County Family Support Center to help families right in our reading area.
At the same time Santa is at A Quarter Short, he’s also going to be at the Tamarack Marketplace. I wouldn’t want to explain this to the kids, but everyone knows he’s magic, so I guess I would go with that. From noon – 3 p.m. the man himself will be available for all the free photos you want, as long as you bring your own camera. The Marketplace will also be open if you have a few more names to mark off that list this year.
If Santa isn’t your thing, don’t worry, because the Grinch will be visiting our area as well. Fayette County is holding their first Whobilation on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. This Brunch with the Grinch event is taking place at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building at 200 W. Maple Ave., in Fayetteville. Besides brunch, there will be photos with the Grinch, face painting, games, vendors, and even an ugly sweater contest. You are invited to come join the fun and meet the hateful old guy in person.
On Sunday, Dec. 18, the green menace himself will be at RetroReset at the Crossroads Mall for their Breakfast with the Grinch event. Come get a photo of the kids having actual green eggs and ham with the Grinch. This special breakfast will be provided by the Dog Tag Café and will be $20 per person. This event is expected to fill up, so RetroReset recommends that you call them ahead of time to reserve a seat.
On Friday, Dec. 16, from 6 – 8 p.m., you can paint a snowman at the Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge. For only $35 per person, everything you need is included to create your own 16” x 20” canvas painting. This is a beginner-friendly class open to adults and kids over 8 years old. Delicious food and craft beer will be available for purchase during the party, so come out for a fun evening with a paint brush in one hand and tasty beverage in the other. Matt Deal will even be playing live from 6 – 8 p.m. so you don’t even need to be painting to join the festivities. Contact the WGB for more details or to reserve a seat.
On Sunday, The Southside Junction is having a painting party of their own as well. From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. you can come and paint the state of West Virginia and the New River Gorge Bridge. For only $35 per person, everything is provided for you to create your own masterpiece. You can even choose your own colors and styles to create the state background. The kitchen and bar will be open, and everyone will take home their very own 16” x 20” canvas.
For music lovers, foodies, and beer drinkers ...
Chet Lowther is coming to the Freefolk Brewery on Saturday, Dec. 17. Chet grew up in the small Lewis County town of Ireland, and first began performing his Americana style music 25 years ago in the D.C. area. Over the past few years, he has even performed in Europe and Alaska, but you have the chance this week to catch him right here in Fayetteville.
Like most musicians, Chet enjoys that connection he makes with an audience while on stage. “I am naturally a bit of an introvert, so it forces me out of my shell a bit,” he told me. “It’s a great feeling when you feel like someone has been touched in some way by one of your songs.”
Chet’s songwriting has been inspired by artists such as Guy Clark, John Prine, and Bruce Springsteen. The Freefolk invites you all out for a truly wonderful live music experience starting at 7 p.m. Don’t forget to try a savory craft beer and grab something from the new, Greek-inspired menu.
The Untrained Professionals are performing on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Skyline Lodge in Ghent. This is a music and food combination that no one could complain about, so don’t miss it.
Clinton Scott, half of the Untrained Professionals, will be playing solo at the Weathered Ground Brewery on Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. Go catch his show, decide if he’s the good or bad half, and let me know.
Sunday, Dec. 18, Archibald Johnson will be at The Snowdrift Lounge at Winterplace Ski Resort. You are invited to come in out of the cold between 1 – 4 p.m. and warm up with some of his toasty jams.
JC Square will be at the 2 Step Inn in Scarbro on Friday, Dec. 16. They go on stage from 8 – 11 and never disappoint. I haven’t made it to the 2 Step yet, so if you have, shoot me an email and tell me what you thought.
Break out those ugly sweaters for Friday, Dec. 16. Foster’s Main Street Tavern in Beckley is having an Ugly Sweater Contest with live music by Thomas Danley. Prizes will be awarded to the top three ugly sweaters, and the winner of one drawing will even get a free tab for the evening. Doors open at 5 p.m. Danley hits the stage at 9:30 p.m.
Let’s not forget that the holidays aren’t all gifts and fun for everyone, but can in fact be tough on some. If you fall into that category, please get out there and find yourself some laughter. What better way is there to do just that than with live comedy? Jimmie’s Place plans to cure those Christmas blues by bringing Comedy Night back to Beckley on Saturday, Dec. 17. They have three amazing comics from Washington, D.C., stopping in to hit the stage from 7 – 8:30 p.m. Steve Tracy, Sam Cobb, and Ray Jubela are guaranteed to tickle your funny bone, and the menu at Jimmie’s will make your belly just as happy, so don’t miss this one.
Big Draft Brewing in White Sulphur Springs has a unique event planned for Sunday, Sept. 18. They will be hosting the Big Outdoor Gear Swap starting at 10 a.m. Come out to buy, sell, trade, or even gift any of that outdoor gear you aren’t using anymore. Whether it’s hiking, biking, golf, sports, or anything else outdoor-related, you may find it here. Grab a cold beer and a delicious meal, and you might just find something you didn’t even know you needed. This is a rain or shine event with no need to sign up to participate.
