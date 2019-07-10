TWV offers two-for-one tickets for Hatfield-McCoy trail riders

Theatre West Virginia is providing all Hatfield McCoy Trail System riders and their guests two-for-one tickets to see the Hatfields & McCoys outdoor drama at the Cliffside Amphitheater in Grandview.
Performances of Hatfields & McCoys are nightly at 7:30 p.m. through Sunday.
“It’s just our way of saying thanks for enjoying Wild, Wonderful West Virginia and riding the Hatfield McCoy Trail System," said Scott Hill, TWV general manager.
"After a great day on the trails, we’d love for you to spend the evening under the stars in the West Virginia foothills with all the drama, action and romance that makes Hatfields & McCoys the most famous family feud in history."
Hill added, "And yes, there’s plenty of parking for your ATV trailers, so come on down!"
To claim the two-for-one tickets, simply present your Hatfield McCoy trail pass at the Theatre West Virginia Box Office prior to the show.
The offer is valid for both West Virginia and out-of-state trail riders.
For more information, visit theatrewestvirginia.org.
— Wendy Holdren